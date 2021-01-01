From milani
Milani Rose Lotion Primer - Makeup Base Face Primer, Pore Minimizing, Hydrating Make Up Primer
Advertisement
Primer petal powered! Milani's Rose Primer creates the ideal base for smooth foundation application, softening the look of fine lines, pores, and flaws. With rose oil, rose stem cells, and hyaluronic acid this hydrating primer instantly adds radiant moisture and leaves you with the perfect fresh glowing canvas. Great for all skin tones. Vegan and Cruelty-Free. Enriched with Vitamin C, Provitamin B5, Squalene & Jojoba Oil, Free of Parabens & Sulfates