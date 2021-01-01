From fairy tales hair care
Maker Tape Compatible with Brother PTouch TZe231 TZ231 TZe Tape Standard Laminated Cartridge for PT D210 H110 D600 1230PC 1280Black on White047.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. COLOR & DIMENSION- p- touch tape. Color: black on white;Size:1/2 inch (12mm) widthx26.2 feet (8m)length, long lasting and smooth printing text.3rolls labeling tape packed in a box. NOTE:M-k231 is different from p-touch TZ-231. M-k231 only compatible with p-touch printers that use M tapes. EASY TO PEEL-Laminated compatible bother p touch tape has a unique split back, it makes the laminated tape easy to peel and apply. It wont leave a sticky residue when they are removed, no gum left after peel FEATURES-p-touch labels. It is laminated, durable, strong adhesive, anti-abrasion, chemical resistant, withstands temperature, fade and water resistant even in harsh conditions. It won't smudge or smear, suitable for indoor and outdoor use QUALITY ASSURANCE & CUSTOMER SERVICE -24-month replacement warranty against manufacturer defects and quality-related issues. We have professional after-sale service team. Fo