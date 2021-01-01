Klorane make-up remover wipes are rich in soothing and decongesting cornflower water and remove all traces of make-up from the face, lips and eyes. Alcohol, fragrance and paraben free, these wipes are ideal for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. No rinse. 100% Biodegradable. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and hypoallergenic Hypoallergenic: formulated to minimize allergic reactions. paraben-free, sodium chlorides-free, sulfate-free and fragrance-free Make-up remover wipes are rich in soothing and decongesting cornflower water and remove all traces of make-up from the face, lips and eyes. Shop Klorane Make-up remover biodegradable wipes with soothing cornflower at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.