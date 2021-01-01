RIZTEX, USA Makalu Tan 10 ft. x 13 ft. Geometric Area Rug

With a rug from the Makalu collection you now have the chance to be part of the Green Movement and own a product that has a story worth talking about. This stunning Makalu Tan 10 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug is proof positive that we are surrounded by beauty in nature at every turn. In order to produce the vast array of natural color shades, hair must be gathered from multiple countries around the globe. Once gathered, all hair is then sorted by hand for color selection before it can be spun into sumptuous, chemical free wool. These designs have been hand drawn by skilled artists to be unique and one of a kind. Hand-tufted by skilled weavers in India, each work of art is something special that anyone would be proud to own. Ultra dense construction makes these rugs as durable and plush to walk on as they are beautiful to the eye.