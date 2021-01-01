Celtic Sea Salt Makai Pure Deep Sea Salt Mini Grinder, 2.1 Ounce

DELICIOUS FOR COOKING AND FINISHING SALT: This Makai Pure Sea Salt is the perfect addition to your favorite recipes. Makai Pure is an ideal gourmet finishing salt and works best in our reusable grinder. REUSABLE AND REFILLABLE – Our Makai Pure Celtic Sea Salt Grinder is easy to use, refillable and reusable. There’s no easier, longer-lasting way to make Celtic Sea Salt a part of your favorite meals and in your kitchen! CONVENIENT – This mini sea salt grinder makes it convenient to take with you on the go and also doesn’t take up much room in your kitchen, on the table, spice rack, or in your purse or camping gear. Paleo and keto -friendly. NO ADDITIVES – Makai Pure is unrefined and solar harvested. It retains the ocean’s moisture and locks in a vast array of trace elements. This coarse, moist sea salt is non-GMO Verified, certified Kosher, and lower in sodium chloride than table salt. ORIGINAL, MOST TRUSTED BRAND – Since 1976, Celtic Sea Salt has been known for its exceptional flavor and supporting a healthy lifestyle. Unrefined sea salt is an integral part of healthy eating. Certified Woman owned by NWBOC.