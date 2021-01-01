From sunset west
Majorca Patio Sectional with Sunbrella Cushions
Crafted in the highest quality comfort and durability, the Majorca Sectional with Sunbrella Cushions will stand the test of time with minimal maintenance. Its powder-coated aluminum frame is expertly wrapped with premium all-weather wicker in a charming multi-toned stone finish. Deep seating and occasional table bases are protected by brushed aluminum feet. Weather-resistant, high-resilient density cushions are enveloped in quick ship fabric Sunbrella™ cast silver. Color: Canvas Spa