PATRICK TA Major Glow Softening Lip Masque, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A lip masque created to lock in moisture and provide hydration for softer, smoother, and plumper-looking lips with no sticky residue. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: DrynessFormulation: BalmHighlighted Ingredients:- Emollient Ester Blend: Provides long-lasting moisture and shine. - Vegan Lanolin: Seals in moisture and adds a super-plump look to the lips.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also cruelty-free and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Packed with skin-soothing emollients, this formula lips protects from further moisture loss and supports from the inside out.Suggested Usage:-Smooth onto clean, dry lips to prep for lip color application, and reapply throughoutthe day when your lips need nourishment. -For the ultimate lip ritual, prep with your favorite lip scrub prior to application.--Ingredients: -Emollient Ester Blend: Provides long-lasting moisture and shine. -Vegan Lanolin: Seals in moisture and adds a super-plump look to the lips.Ethylpetrolatum, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Microcrystalline Wax, Octyldodecanol, Octyldodecyl Steroyl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Vanillin, Methone Glycerin Acetal, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil. May Contain +/-: Mica (Ci 77019), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Carmine (Ci 75470).