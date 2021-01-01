Tayse Rugs Majesty Charcoal 9 ft. x 13 ft. Traditional Area Rug, Grey

With the Tayse Rugs 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug, you can bring a new appearance to any environment. This loomed rug has stain-resistant fabrics, which keep it free of blemishes. It comes in a gray shade, offering a soothing and refined appearance to any room. It features an oriental print, bringing in an elaborate appearance to your home decor with detailed patterning. This loomed rug has a 100% nylon design, which adds style and comfort. Color: Charcoal.