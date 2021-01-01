Majestically Designed Wall Décor

Hang a glamorous and extravagant piece of abstract-styled ribbon wall art into your modern, contemporary, and art deco living home styles by adding this 'Curly Ribbons' iron wall sculpture into your stylish homes! Intricately crafted to perfection, this abstract and extra large-sized 'Curly Ribbons' wall art showcases an ambient-style collection of 'floating on wall' curled iron band ribbons in a dark gray finish. This decor's futuristic architectural design make them a great focal point piece for any modern-styled homes, luxury hotels, spas, and condominiums. Item is ready to hang by keyhole slot in the back. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.