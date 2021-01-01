Majestic Smoke/Beige Rug MAJEMM-08SKBE7999

Get ready to cozy up to a classic. The Majestic Collection is the missing link that will transform your interior into an elegant home with timeless style. Hand-knotted of 100-percent wool, Majestic offers traditional, worldly designs that are harmoniously balanced, adding a sense of calm focus to any room. When you combine sumptuous, hand-spun wool yarn with earthy, vegetable dyes, the result is warm, familiar and exactly what you have been looking for.