Ilve Majestic II 36" Freestanding Electric Range UMI09NS3MBG

36" Freestanding Electric Induction Range with 5 Elements, 3.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Storage Drawer, Self-Clean, True European Convection, TFT Oven Control Display, and Triple Glass Cool Door: Midnight Blue, Brass Trim. Magnetic waves induce heat directly in the pan for quick boiling and intense sears, leaving less heat on the surface. The large capacity oven gives plenty of space to cook multiple dishes. It provides storage for pots and pans. It also serves as the dish warmer drawer by using the residual heat from the oven for heating up your plates. Makes cooking simpler by eliminating messy clean-up. Distribute hot air throughout the oven for faster, more even baking. Simple 4.3" TFT full touch screen, with intuitive and straightforward graphics that make operating your oven simple and easy. Safe with children, perfectly insulated thanks to the three layers, easy to clean because the glass can be removed from the door. ILVE ovens maintain a European standard A+ energy rating, that's why ILVE ovens are equipped with a fast pre-heat mode to assist your oven to reach cooking temperature quicker and more efficiently. Minimal temperature fluctuation for optimal cooking; temperature spikes, uniform cooking, energy saving. Temperature is adjustable from 85°F for perfect leavening. Equipped with catalytic panels that will resist sticking of fat or grease, and reduce them to light powder residue at normal cooking 430 degrees °F temperature. ILVE freestanding cookers have a sealed oven cavity that traps moisture in the oven cavity ensuring that your meats remain moist and succulent! This also assists in less meat shrinkage whilst cooking. Each unit is individually made and assembled by hand because there's no substitute for the expert eye and hand of the specialist craftsman. Ilve combines beautiful classic aesthetics with professional performance and materials used in professional kitchens. Style: Freestanding. Cooktop: Smoothtop. Drawer: Storage. Viewing Window: Yes. Fuel Type: Electric. Digital Clock: Yes. Front Left Output: 3200. Back Left Output: 1800. Back Right Output: 2500. Front Right Output: 2500. Middle Back Output: 3700. Volts: 240V. Amps: 50A. Frequency: 60Hz. Width: 35 7/8". Depth: 27 9/16". Height: 36 20/32". Exterior Width: 36". Weight: 370 lbs. Parts and Labor: 2 Year Limited.