Ilve Majestic II 36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range UM09FDNS3MBB

36" Freestanding Dual Fuel Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners, 3.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Storage-Warming Drawer, Continuous Grates, Self-Clean, Griddle, and Nano-Tech Non-Stick Coated Burners: Midnight Blue, Bronze Trim (NG). Features semi-sealed burners with various BTUs to cook whatever you want, however, you want. It gives plenty of space to cook multiple dishes. Gives the option to use the residual heat of the oven to keep cooked food warm or warm your dishes before serving. Continuous cast-iron grates let you slide pots easily on and off heat, or from one burner to another. Makes cooking simpler by eliminating messy clean-up. Powerful performance with delicate control so that not only your range but your meals become works of art. A durable brass burner ring is treated with a non-stick nanotechnological coating that facilitates easy cleaning. Efficient Gas Supply provides up to 20,000 BTU burner power. Minimal temperature fluctuation for optimal cooking; temperature spikes, uniform cooking, energy saving. Temperature is adjustable from 85°F for perfect leavening. Safe for children, perfectly insulated thanks to the three glass panes, easy to clean thanks to the new structure of the door. ILVE ovens maintain a European standard A+ energy rating, that's why ILVE ovens are equipped with a fast pre-heat mode to assist your oven to reach cooking temperature quicker and more efficiently. ILVE freestanding cookers have a sealed oven cavity that traps moisture in the oven cavity ensuring that your meats remain moist and succulent!. Each unit is individually made and assembled by hand because there's no substitute for the expert eye and hand of the specialist craftsman. Ilve combines beautiful classic aesthetics with professional performance and materials used in professional kitchens: steel, AISI 304 stainless steel, enamel, cast iron, brass, and copper. Simple and intuitive digital control provides you with straightforward graphics that make operating your oven simple and easy. Quality Italian brass burners offer a touch of elegance to your cooktop. Ideal for lovers of exotic cuisine, it is ideally suited for Chinese wok, as well as large pots and pans. Additionally, you can turn off the flames from the outer ring for use as a simmer burner. True European Convection. Pizza Function. Defrost Function. Quick Start Preheat. Intense Cooking. Fan Grill Cooking. Closed Door Grill Cooking. Top Cooking. Normal Static Cooking. Bottom Cooking. Multiple Fan Cooking. Gas Conversion Kit Included. Range Type: Freestanding. Fuel Type: Dual. Viewing Window: Yes. Number of Ovens: Single. Digital Clock: Yes. Timer: Yes. Clean Type: Self-Cleaning. Fuel Type: Gas. Burner Type: Sealed Burner. Control Type: Knobs. Control Type Place: Front. Burners Number: 6. Burner Type: Brass. Cooktop Surface: Deep Recessed. Griddle: Included (depends on model). Grill: Not Included. Front Left Output: 20,000 BTU. Back Left Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Right Output: 7,000 BTU. Back Right Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Center: 7,000 BTU. Back Center: 10,500 BTU. Oven Type: Convection Oven. Oven Control Type: TFT Display. Oven Control Type Place: Front. Number of Racks: 2. Broiler: Yes. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Conversion Kit: Included. Voltage: 220V. Amperage: 30A. Frequency: 60Hz. Width: 35 22/25". Depth: 27 14/25". Height: 36 63/100". Cutout Width: 35 22/25". Cutout Depth: 27 14/25". Cutout Height: 36 63/100". Shipping Weight: 390 lbs. Product Weight: 370 lbs. Parts & Labor: 2 Years Limited.