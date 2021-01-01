Ilve Majestic II 30" Freestanding Dual Fuel Liquid Propane Range UM30DQNE3BGCLP

30" Freestanding Gas Range with 5 Sealed Burners, 4 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Storage Drawer, Continuous Cast Iron Grates, Fast Pre-Heat, Self-Clean, and Nano-Tech Non-Stick Coated Burners: Blue Grey with Chrome Trim. Features semi-sealed burners with various BTUs to cook whatever you want, however, you want. It gives plenty of space to cook multiple dishes. It provides an ideal location for storing pots and pans. It also serves as the perfect dish warmer drawer by using the residual heat from the oven for heating up your plates. Continuous cast-iron grates let you slide pots easily on and off heat, or from one burner to another. Makes cooking simpler by eliminating messy clean-up. A durable brass burner ring is treated with a non-stick nanotechnological coating that facilitates easy cleaning. Minimal temperature fluctuation for optimal cooking; temperature spikes, uniform cooking, energy saving. Temperature is adjustable from 85°F for perfect leavening. Safe for children, perfectly insulated thanks to the three glass panes, easy to clean thanks to the new structure of the door. ILVE ovens maintain a European standard A+ energy rating, that's why ILVE ovens are equipped with a fast pre-heat mode to assist your oven to reach cooking temperature quicker and more efficiently. ILVE freestanding cookers have a sealed oven cavity that traps moisture in the oven cavity ensuring that your meats remain moist and succulent!. Each unit is individually made and assembled by hand because there's no substitute for the expert eye and hand of the specialist craftsman. Ilve combines beautiful classic aesthetics with professional performance and materials used in professional kitchens: steel, AISI 304 stainless steel, enamel, cast iron, brass, and copper. Simple and intuitive digital control provides you with straightforward graphics that make operating your oven simple and easy. Equipped with catalytic panels that will resist sticking of fat or grease, and reduce them to light powder residue at normal cooking 430 degrees F temperature. Pizza Function. Defrost Function. Quick Start Preheat. Intense Cooking. Fan Grill Cooking. Closed Door Grill Cooking. Top Cooking. Normal Static Cooking. Bottom Cooking. Multiple Fan Cooking. Gas Conversion Kit Included. Main Oven Capacity: 4 Cu. Ft. Range Type: Freestanding. Fuel Type: Dual. Viewing Window: No. Number of Ovens: Single. Digital Clock: Yes. Timer: Yes. Clean Type: Self-Cleaning. Fuel Type: Gas. Burner Type: Sealed Burner. Control Type: Knobs. Control Type Place: Front. Burners Number: 5. Burner type: Brass. Cooktop Surface: Deep Recessed. Griddle: Not Included. Grill: Not Included. Burner Output No. 1: 10,500 BTU/ Large Burner. Burner Output No. 2: 15,500 BTU/ Dual Burner. Burner Output No. 3: 6,100 BTU/ Small Burner. Burner Output No. 4: 6,100 BTU/ Small Burner. Burner Output No. 5: 10,500 BTU/ Large Burner. Oven Type: Convection Oven. Oven Control Type: TFT Display. Oven Control Type Place: Front. Number of Racks: 2. Broiler: Yes. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Conversion Kit: Yes, Included. Voltage: 220V. Amperage: 30A. Frequency: 60Hz. Width: 29 15/16". Maximum Height: 35 10/16". Minimum Height: 35 10/16". Depth (with handle): 29 12/16". Depth (without handle): 27 9/16". Shipping Weight: 350 lbs. Product Weight: 330 lbs. Parts & Labor: 2 Years Limited.