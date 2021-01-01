Ilve Majestic II 60" Freestanding Dual Fuel Liquid Propane Range UM15FE3MBBLP

60" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range with 9 Sealed Burners, Double Oven, 5.8 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Storage Drawer, Continuous Grates, Self Clean, European Convection, and Nano-Tech Non-Stick Coated Burners: Midnight Blue, Bronze Trim (LP). Features semi-sealed burners with various BTUs to cook whatever you want, however, you want. The oven has a 3.5 cu. ft. capacity for the main and 2.3 cu. ft. capacity for the second oven. It gives plenty of space to cook multiple dishes. It provides storage for pots and pans. It also serves as the dish warmer drawer by using the residual heat from the oven for heating up your plates. Continuous cast-iron grates let you slide pots easily on and off heat, or from one burner to another. Makes cooking simpler by eliminating messy clean-up. Distribute hot air throughout the oven for faster, more even baking. A durable brass burner ring is treated with a non-stick nanotechnological coating that facilitates easy cleaning. Efficient Gas Supply provides up to 20,000 BTU burner power. Minimal temperature fluctuation for optimal cooking; temperature spikes, uniform cooking, energy saving. Temperature is adjustable from 85°F for perfect leavening. Safe for children, perfectly insulated thanks to the three glass panes, easy to clean thanks to the new structure of the door. ILVE ovens maintain a European standard A+ energy rating, that's why ILVE ovens are equipped with a fast pre-heat mode to assist your oven to reach cooking temperature quicker and more efficiently. ILVE freestanding cookers have a sealed oven cavity that traps moisture in the oven cavity ensuring that your meats remain moist and succulent!. Each unit is individually made and assembled by hand because there's no substitute for the expert eye and hand of the specialist craftsman. Simple and intuitive digital control provides you with straightforward graphics that make operating your oven simple and easy. Equipped with catalytic panels that will resist sticking of fat or grease, and reduce them to light powder residue at normal cooking 430 degrees F temperature. Oven: Pizza Function. Oven: Defrost Function. Oven: Quick Start Preheat. Oven: Intense Cooking. Oven: Fan Grill Cooking. Oven: Closed Door Grill Cooking. Oven: Top Cooking. Oven: Normal Static Cooking. Oven: Bottom Cooking. Oven: Multiple Fan Cooking. Gas Conversion Kit Included. 220 Volts. Main Oven Capacity: 3.5 Cu. Ft. Secondary Oven Capacity: 2.3 Cu. Ft. Total Oven Capacity: 5.8 Cu. Ft. Range Type: Freestanding. Fuel Type: Dual Fuel. Viewing Window: Yes. Number of Ovens: Double. Digital Clock: Yes. Timer: Yes. Clean Type: Self-Cleaning. Burner Type: Sealed Burner. Burner Fuel Type: Gas. Control Type: Knobs. Control Type Place: Front. Number of Burners: 9. Burner Type: Brass. Cooktop Surface: Deep Recessed. Griddle: Included. Grill: Not Included. Front Left Output: 20,000 BTU. Back Left Output: 10,500 BTU. Center Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Center Right Output: 7,000 BTU. Back Center Right Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Center Output: 7,000 BTU. Back Center Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Right Output: 16,500 BTU. Back Right Output: 10,500 BTU. Oven Type: Convection Oven. Oven Fuel Type: Electric. Oven Control Type: TFT Display. Oven Control Type Place: Front. Number of Racks: 2. Broiler: Yes. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Conversion Kit: Included. Voltage: 240 V. Amperage: 40 A. Frequency: 60 Hz. Overall Width: 59 1/2". Overall Height: 36 63/100". Overall Depth: 27 14/25". Range Height Without Legs: 30 5/7". Legs Height (Minimal): 5 3/25". Legs Height (Maximum): 5 3/25". Range Minimal Height with Legs: 35 5/6". Range Maximum Height with Legs: 35 5/6". Backsplash Height: 2 23/64". Grate Height: 51/64". Cooktop Depth: 27 9/16". Range Depth: 25 63/64". Cooktop Front Depth: 25/64". Cooktop Back Depth: 1 3/16". Oven Handle Depth: 2 11/64". Main Oven 90 Degree open Door Depth: 15 23/64". Main Oven Interior Width: 25 39/100". Main Oven Interior Height: 14 9/25". Main Oven Interior Depth: 16 7/50". Second Oven 90 Degree open Door Depth: 15 23/64". Second Oven Interior Width (actual): 17 13/64". Second Oven Interior Height (actual): 14 11/64". Second Oven Interior Depth (actual): 16 9/64". Secondary Oven Interior Width: 17 1/5". Secondary Oven Interior Height: 14 17/100". Secondary Oven Interior Depth: 16 7/50". Cut Out Width: 59 1/2". Cut Out Height: 36 63/100". Cut Out Depth: 27 14/25". Shipping Weight: 605 lbs. Product Weight: 585 lbs. Parts & Labor: 2 Years Limited.