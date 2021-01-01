Ilve Majestic II 48" Freestanding Dual Fuel Liquid Propane Range UM12FDNS3BUCLP

48" Freestanding Dual Fuel Range with 8 Sealed Burners, Double Oven, 5.02 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, Warming Drawer, Self-Clean, Fast Pre-Heat, Interchangeable Griddle, and Nano-Tech Coating Burners: Burgundy, Chrome Trim (LP). Features semi-sealed burners with various BTUs to cook whatever you want, however, you want. It gives plenty of space to cook multiple dishes. Gives the option to use the residual heat of the oven to keep cooked food warm or warm your dishes before serving. Continuous cast-iron grates let you slide pots easily on and off heat, or from one burner to another. Makes cooking simpler by eliminating messy clean-up. Powerful performance with delicate control so that not only your range but your meals become works of art. A durable brass burner ring is treated with a non-stick nanotechnological coating that facilitates easy cleaning. Simple and intuitive digital control provides you with straightforward graphics that make operating your oven simple and easy. Efficient Gas Supply provides up to 20,000 BTU burner power. Minimal temperature fluctuation for optimal cooking; temperature spikes, uniform cooking, energy saving. Temperature is adjustable from 85°F for perfect leavening. Safe for children, perfectly insulated thanks to the three glass panes, easy to clean thanks to the new structure of the door. Equipped with catalytic panels that will resist sticking of fat or grease, and reduce them to light powder residue at normal cooking 430 degrees F temperature. ILVE ovens maintain a European standard A+ energy rating, that's why ILVE ovens are equipped with a fast pre-heat mode to assist your oven to reach cooking temperature quicker and more efficiently. ILVE freestanding cookers have a sealed oven cavity that traps moisture in the oven cavity ensuring that your meats remain moist and succulent!. Each unit is individually made and assembled by hand because there's no substitute for the expert eye and hand of the specialist craftsman. Ilve combines beautiful classic aesthetics with professional performance and materials used in professional kitchens: steel, AISI 304 stainless steel, enamel, cast iron, brass, and copper. Pizza Function. Defrost Function. Quick Start Preheat. Intense Cooking. Fan Grill Cooking. Closed Door Grill Cooking. Top Cooking. Normal Static Cooking. Bottom Cooking. Multiple Fan Cooking. Gas Conversion Kit Included. 220 Volts. Main Oven Capacity: 3.5 Cu. Ft. Secondary Oven Capacity: 1.52 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 5.02 Cu. Ft. Range Type: Freestanding. Fuel Type: Dual. Viewing Window: Yes. Number of Ovens: Double. Digital Clock: Yes. Timer: Yes. Clean Type: Self-Cleaning. Fuel Type: Gas. Burner Type: Sealed Burner. Control Type: Knobs. Control Type Place: Front. Burners Number: 8. Burner Type: Brass. Cooktop Surface: Deep Recessed. Griddle: Included. Grill: Not Included. Front Left Output: 20,000 BTU. Back Left Output: 10,500 BTU. Front Right Output: 16,500 BTU. Back Right Output: 10,500 BTU. Middle Back Right Output (Griddle): 10,500 BTU. Middle Front Right Output (Griddle): 7,000 BTU. Middle Back Left Output: 10,500 BTU. Middle Front Left Output: 7,000 BTU. Oven Type: Convection Oven. Oven Control Type: TFT Display. Oven Control Type Place: Front. Number of Racks: 2. Broiler: Yes. Interior Oven Light: Yes. Voltage: 220V. Amperage: 40A. Frequency: 60Hz. Overall Width: 47 5/6". Overall Height: 36 63/100". Overall Depth: 27 14/25". Range Height Without Legs: 30 5/7". Legs Height (Minimal): 5 3/25". Legs Height (Maximum): 5 3/25". Range Minimal Height with Legs: 35 5/6". Range Maximum Height with Legs: 35 5/6". Backsplash Height: 2 9/25". Grate Height: 79/100". Cooktop Depth: 27 14/25". Range Depth: 25 49/50". Cooktop Front Depth: 39/100". Cooktop Back Depth: 1 9/50". Oven Handle Depth: 2 17/100". Main Oven 90 Degree open Door Depth: 15 7/20". Main Oven Interior Width: 24 4/5". Main Oven Interior Height: 14 17/100". Main Oven Interior Depth: 15 37/50". Second Oven 90 Degree open Door Depth: 15 7/20". Second Oven Interior Width (actual): 10 6/25". Second Oven Interior Height (actual): 14 17/100". Second Oven Interior Depth (actual): 16 93/100". Secondary Oven Interior Width: 8 27/100". Secondary Oven Interior Height: 11 21/50". Secondary Oven Interior Depth: 15 7/20". Cutout Width: 47 5/6". Cutout Height: 36 63/100". Cutout Depth: 27 14/25". Shipping Weight: 540 lbs. Product Weight: 520 lbs. Parts & Labor: 2 Years Limited.