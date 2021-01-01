Design Toscano Majestic Eagle Cast Bronze Garden Statue

When you see this solid bronze majestic eagle statue take its place in your home or garden, it might just make you feel the pride, strength and freedom of this powerful bird! Since beauty is in the details, each weighty bird statue is cast one piece at a time in the traditional lost wax method, which highlights the 360-degree sculptures fine detail and guarantees lasting beauty. Our majestic bronze eagle statue boasts a stunning hand-applied multidimensional color-washed patina. Our eagle statue is capped off by a solid marble museum mount base. Sure to be a focal point, this Design Toscano heirloom-quality bronze garden statue conveys that you take the exterior of your home as seriously as the interior. Color patina is applied by hand one piece at a time, tone may vary slightly. 17.5"Wx11"Dx36.5"H. 44 lbs.Cast in the traditional lost wax bronze method using age old techniquesEach piece is individually hand-finished by our artisansExclusive to the Design Toscano brand and perfect for your home or gardenWhen you see this solid bronze majestic eagle statue take its place in your home or garden, it might just make you feel the pride, strength and freedom of this powerful bird! Since beauty is in the details, each weighty bird statue is cast one piece at a time in the traditional lost wax method, which highlights the 360-degree sculptures fine detail and guarantees lasting beauty. Our majestic bronze eagle statue boasts a stunning hand-applied multidimensional color-washed patina. Our eagle statue is capped off by a solid marble museum mount base. Sure to be a focal point, this Design Toscano heirloom-quality bronze garden statue conveys that you take the exterior of your home as seriously as the interior. Color patina is applied by hand one piece at a time, tone may vary slightly. 17.5"Wx11"Dx36.5"H. 44 lbs.