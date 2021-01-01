Flush mount lighting is one of the most popular types of lighting fixtures because it is easy-to-install and coordinates well with a wide variety of dé£¯r. The Good Earth design team has won lighting industry awards for their ability to combine these efficient technologies with outstanding style. Flush mount lighting comes in many different sizes, shapes, and colors so that you can find the perfect lighting fixture for your home. No matter the room you decide to brighten up, LED lights in your new flush mounted lighting fixture will absolutely transform your home. It’s also a great lighting solution if you want to make a statement by complementing it with other accent lights. Value, measured in terms of affordable initial investment, low energy consumption, and reduced long term maintenance costs, has been a key to the success of Good Earth brand. Good Earth Lighting Majestic 14-in Matte Black LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | FL1242-BK2-14LF1-G