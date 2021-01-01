Maison Outdoor 3 Piece Wood and Wicker Foldable Bistro Set, Teak and Brown

From practical portability to refined style, our lovely bistro set brings your home décor a delightful upgrade. This foldable option not only provides compact convenience but also features a stunning woven look that instantly upgrades any existing décor. Constructed with acacia wood, this set offers reliable durability that naturally withstands most weather conditions. Its seating is finished with traditional hole-to-hole wicker caning that provides our set with impeccable comfort and style that will last you for many years to come. ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. WICKER SEATING: With chairs that feature long-lasting woven seating, this natural style is perfect for an organic outdoor look with its hole-to-hole strand caning. The handcrafted details of the wicker bring a homemade, classic feel to your patio or backyard. CIRCULAR TABLE: This features a round table with a slatted top, enhancing the natural look of this bistro set. This circular shape makes it easy to arrange your seating however you please. FOLDABLE: Designed to be compact, this set can fold for easy storage or transport. Simply pull the chair seat up and fold the leg frame until the chair folds shut. Unlock the wooden locks securing the leg frame of the table and fold the legs down. NO ASSEMBLY: This set comes ready to use straight out of the box. Simply unfold each piece and lock them into place.