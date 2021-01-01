VHC Brands Maisie Quilted Throw 60x50 Country Patchwork Design, Barn Red

SIZE: The Maisie Quilted Throw is 60 inches wide by 50 inches long. COUNTRY PATCHWORK DESIGN: Traditional style that compliments any country, rustic, or Americana home. Maisie features tan, country black, and burgundy in a traditional quilted patchwork design. Reverses to black and tan check. PREMIUM CONSTRUCTION: Our heirloom-quality pieces are built to last for years to come. Our 100% cotton traditional patchwork throw is expertly crafted in India using a unique yet durable stitch in the ditch and echo hand-quilting technique. Features a 3.25 inch rod pocket for decorative hanging. COORDINATES AVAILABLE: Pair this throw with pieces from our entire Maisie collection for a complete look. Available in quilts, bedding accessories and curtains. Hang on a wall to create a statement in your room, or drape this throw across your favorite sofa, chair, or foot of your bed as a decorative accent. EASY CARE: machine wash, line dry, iron safe