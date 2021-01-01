From designers fountain

Designers Fountain Maisie Chrome Glam Drum Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 95354-CH

$348.00
In stock
Achieved through Modern design, a bright Chrome finish and cascades of faceted drops, drama and luxury is the vision for Maisie. A twist on a timeless classic, its sleek lines and glamorous details portray lifestyle that is sophisticated yet effortless. Modern glam foyer design ideal for illuminating your home. Designers Fountain Maisie Chrome Glam Drum Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 95354-CH

