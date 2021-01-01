Maisha Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Brown Area Rug

Featuring a breathtaking motif that captures the intrigue of the onlooker and prompts them to inspect it more closely, the Maisha design incorporates intricate swirls, spheres, florals, and curves across the entirety or this elegant, contemporary floor covering. With your choice of several enchanting color choices, the Maisha is hand-tufted using a blend of wool, cotton, and viscose. This abstract floor covering is sure to be a fantastic addition to your home. Rug Size: 5'6" x 7'10"