Mainstays White Ceramic Planter with Wood Stand, Set of 2

The Mainstays White Planter with Stand, set of 2 have a classic design with stylish wood stand will add an elegant touch to your home with minimum effort and the planter is white to highlighting your favorite living space. We include both the planter and the wood stand so you won’t have to spend time searching and matching - saving time for you! This wood stand raises your favorite plants to a higher place and protect your floor from damage, it is very simple assembly required (Plants not included). The ceramic planter with drain hole matches well with your furniture and adds a special personal style to your living room, bedroom, balcony, apartment, or office. These planters bring a touch of minimalistic Nordic elegance to your house and office. Beautiful decorative premium of ceramic white planter with wood stand. Our ceramics are Kiln-fired at over 1950 Fahrenheit to craft premium texture. High quality ceramic glaze provides a long-lasting, protective finish. You can start your own little Garden indoors! Size of planter: 6 x 6 x 5.8 inches; Size of stand: 6.3 x 6.3 x 8.3 inches; Full size: 6.3 x 6.3 x 11.8 inches.