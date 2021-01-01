Office Star Products Main Street Wheat Fabric Arm Chair

Finding a timeless chair design that is also extremely comfortable can be a tall order. The Main Street Guest Chair is all this and more, bringing a classic feel to any space. Each chair is upholstered in 100% durable polyesterfabric. giving it a cozy appearance and making it extremely easy to care for. This chair is available in your choice of 4 color options including Woven Indigo, Woven Charcoal, Woven Seaweed, or Woven Wheat. Style with a patterned decorative pillow or throw blanket to bring this chair to the next level. The classic shape and color options ensure that this chair will never go out of style. Dacron wrapped foam cushions make sure that this chair is every bit as comfortable as it looks. The chair’s seat is equipped with a box spring for long lasting durability and support. 4 Wooden legs secure the chair’s base and feature a chic espresso finish.