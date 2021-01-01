Maia Outdoor Wall Sconce by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (3-742-22)

Sleek and minimalist, the Maia Outdoor Wall Sconce by Oxygen Lighting perfectly blends with virtually any outdoor setting. Mounted to the wall by a rectangular backplate, this modern outdoor wall sconce is made from aluminum and houses the single light source. Highly versatile, this outdoor wall light can be mounted with the light source facing left or right or up or down. Polyester powder coats the surface of this structural sconce. When illuminated, this outdoor light casts diffused, accent light that is perfect for use on a porch, back patio, or garden wall. Note: Add caulking around fixture base at the wall to prevent water from entering fixture. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oiled Bronze