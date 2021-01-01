Regency Magons 71 in. Maple/Black Left Corner Credenza Shell, Brown

Magons desk shells are the framework for a complete office. Customize with pedestals, returns, bridges or other storage options. This 71-inch long corner credenza shell is part of a classic corner workstation and has a curved center for a seamless transition to the return. This desk shell is not reversible and the return must be attached to the left hand side of the desk. Two wire management grommets keep cables clear of work areas. Adjustable glides on the bottom of the base keep the desktop level and are easy to adjust. Finished in a classic Mahogany laminate, this desk shell coordinates with other Magons furniture. The Magons collection is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Magons casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.