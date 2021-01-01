Regency Magons 66 in. Double Full Pedestal Desk- Cherry, Red

Versatility is just the beginning with so many Magons desking options. This 66-inch double pedestal desk is a great choice for professional and home offices alike. It comes with one box-box-file pedestal and one file-file pedestal. All file drawers accept letter and legal filing while box drawers keep supplies handy. All drawers lock and include ergonomically designed drawer pulls for convenience and ease in operation. Adjustable glides on the bottom of the base keep the desktop level and are easy to adjust. Two wire management grommets keep cables clear of work areas. Finished in an attractive Cherry laminate, this desk coordinates with other Magons furniture. The Magons collection is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Magons casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.