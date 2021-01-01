Regency Magons 60 in. Mahogany Double Pedestal L-Desk with 47 in. Return, Brown

Versatility is just the beginning with so many Magons desking options. This classic L-shaped corner desk is a great choice for professional and home offices alike. It comes with two box-file pedestals that each have one box drawer and one file drawer that accepts both letter and legal filing. All drawers lock and include ergonomically designed drawer pulls for convenience and ease in operation. Adjustable glides on the bottom of the base keep the desktop level and are easy to adjust. Wire management grommets keep cables clear of work areas. Finished in a classic Mahogany laminate, this desk coordinates with other Magons furniture. The Magons collection is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Magons casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.