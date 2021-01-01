From regency
Regency Magons Mahogany 20 in. Low Open Shelf Cabinet, Brown
Advertisement
The Magons Storage Collection offers it all from combo files and bookcases to stackable storage and laterals. This low open storage shelf stands at only 20-inches high, making it a perfect fit for underneath desks or in tight spaces. Use on its own for a compact storage solution that can double as extra seating or as part of a larger desk system. It has one adjustable shelf that can be moved in 1-inch increments. Finished in a classic Mahogany laminate, storage components coordinate with other Magons furniture which makes customizing easy. The Magons collection is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Magons casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.