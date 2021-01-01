Our beautiful C-shape table has sufficient space for you to place your snacks, laptop or tablet as well as offering a large storage drawer for remote controls, pens. It allows you to slide the foot of the table under a chair or sofa. The built-in charging station with 2 outlets and 2 USB ports on the side help you to scroll through your social feeds without fear of battery drain at your favorite lounging station. The metal frame base provides sturdy support along with a fashionable touch that will suit any styles of room Loft Lyfe Magnus Black/Chrome Faux Marble End Table Stainless Steel | LET157-26BK-LS