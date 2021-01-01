Magnolia Sideboard with Lacquered Glass Top by Huppe - Color: Cream (5092V-511-321)

Geometric forms and natural beauty come together in the MAGNOLIA Sideboard with Lacquered Glass Top by Huppe. This modern storage solution piece is crafted from a combination of solid black American walnut and black American walnut veneer. The wood used is specifically chosen for its stunning lighter lines in the wood grain, adding rich character to a room. Atop the wood surface is an elegant lacquered glass tabletop that blends seamlessly with any modern dining room. With a smart design, the two drawers and pair of doors of this sideboard close softly and quietly thanks to hidden self-closing slow-motion slides and need no pulls. The drawer interiors are made of birch, which is treated and stained to match the exterior of the sideboard. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Smoky Walnut