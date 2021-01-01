Magnolia Non-Woven Damask 32.8' L x 20.8" W Wallpaper Roll

Have you been searching for a regal wallpaper pattern that is interesting to look at and that can make your room a real standout? This damask pattern is beautiful and intricate enough to add to the beauty of any room. You’ll find several color options available that might suit you well. Consider the gold, yellow, and silver designs on the black background. Maybe you want something a bit more subdued. The pattern featuring a yellowish-green, silver, and gray on a black background might work better for your needs. Color: Red/Ivory