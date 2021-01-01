Magnolia Leaf Wreath, 22 in.

The glossy, green finish of this Magnolia Leaf Wreath gives it a realistic look you'll love! Plus you can accessorize it throughout the year to match any season. Wreath measures 22 in. in diameter Crafted of artificial materials Magnolia leaf design Green leaves with glossy finish Comes ready for display Not safe for outdoor use. Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.