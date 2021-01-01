From huppe
Huppe Magnolia Dining Table with Lacquered Glass Top - Color: White - Size: Small
Create the perfect dining setting with the Magnolia Dining Table with Lacquered Glass Top from Huppe. An expansive top brings an elegant luster, emphasizing the clean and modern design by Joel Dupras. Below, a solid walnut frame is supported by matching legs; each one angled inward to offer a unique style. The natural wood displays a vibrant grain often seen in walnut finishes, creating a beautiful balance between the two materials. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.