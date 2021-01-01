From huppe
Huppe Magnolia Dining Table - Color: Wood tones - Size: 60"
Advertisement
Clean lines and natural wood coalesce to create the Magnolia Dining Table by Huppe. Gather for a meal around this solid walnut wood table; its sturdy frame supported by sharp-looking legs that are placed at an angle to underline its sleek design. Its natural composition showcases a uniquely expressive wood grain and offers a warm balance. Its expansive top ensures everyone gets a seat at the table, while its simple silhouette complements a room without overpowering it. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood tones. Additional Color: Smoky Walnut. Finish: Smoky Walnut