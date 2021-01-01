Magnolia Chair, Set of 2 by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (5003-500-CU061)

Complete any dining room with the understated elegance of the Magnolia Chair, Set of 2 by Huppe. This set of modern dining chairs offers clean lines and rich visual texture in addition to comfort and functional form. Complementary to a variety of dining room styles, the dining chairs feature a supportive frame of solid birch imported from Italy that suspends the luxuriously padded and upholstered seat. Available in a range of upholstery and wood finish. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones.