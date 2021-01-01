Trademark Fine Art 'Magnolia 2' Canvas Art by Jean Plout

Artist: Jean PloutSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features pink flowers over a green and blue background.I am for the most part a self taught painter, photographer and graphic artist. I have studied painting at the UWO in Oshkosh, WI, and have taken various art classes through the years. I painted for a home décor designer for 16 years, but am now on my own for the last 5 years. Some of my work includes wall art, hand painted furniture, dinnerware, silverware, painted glassware, clothing, jewelry, shoes, purses, candles, frames, boxes, paper products, calendars, fabric, rugs, bedding, pillows and lighting. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.