Soap & Glory Magnificoco Drop In The Lotion Body Lotion - 16.9 fl oz

A lightweight, velvety-soft lotion that absorbs quickly and leaves skin feeling softer, smoother and intensely moisturized without a greasy or sticky finish. It’s packed with an ultra-absorbent hydrating blend of coconut and almond oils, shea butter, Vitamin A and green tea extract for beautifully soft skin. Scented with Soap and Glory's Magnificoco fragrance; a laid-back yet indulgent blend with fresh, energizing apple and rich, creamy coconut. How to Use: Apply as often as you need to soften and rub in until you're soaking up the good vibes literally.