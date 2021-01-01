Magnetic Wall Mounted Chalkboard

Organize your home and family with this dynamic chalkboard features a rustic, coastal style with a white finish and sophisticated embossed detailing on the frame. Keep track of upcoming events, post-wedding invitations or reservations, and write down important dates on the generous magnetic and erasable surface. This wall organizer board gives you a great opportunity for a focal point in any living room, kitchen, entryway, mudroom, or bedroom. Hang the chalkboard in no time at all with the easy-to-use metal D-ring hangers securely attached to the back of each board that allows for either horizontal or vertical installation. This is the perfect rustic farmhouse wall accent to liven up your home and keep your life organized with a transitional, practical decor accent.