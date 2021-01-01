From charles leonard
Charles Leonard Magnetic Spring Clips, 3 Boxes of 12 | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find Charles Leonard Magnetic Spring Clips, 3 Boxes of 12 at Michaels. Versatile clips feature strong spring action and rust resistant finish. Versatile clips feature strong spring action and rust resistant finish. Ideal for bulky materials, holding charts, posters and instructional materials, there is a large magnet on back for easy positioning. Details; 2" Steel 3 boxes of 12; 36 total | Charles Leonard Magnetic Spring Clips, 3 Boxes of 12 | Michaels®