From ashley productions
Ashley Productions Magnetic Scallop Border Burlap Scribble, 12 -ft Per Pack, 6 Packs in Brown | ASH11408-6
Advertisement
Great for decoration in the classroom or at home. Mix or match with coordinating decor. Use on magnetic whiteboards, steel lockers, refrigerators, and more. Wipe clean with damp cloth. Each piece measures 1-in x 12-in. Each pack includes 12 pieces, for a total of 12 feet. Sold as 6 packs for a total of 72 pieces (72 feet). Ashley Productions Magnetic Scallop Border Burlap Scribble, 12 -ft Per Pack, 6 Packs in Brown | ASH11408-6