Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Stainless Steel Dual Sided Stackable Teaspoon For Measuring Dry And Liquid Ingredients

Product description:Color:Measuring SpoonsMagnetic Measuring Spoons Set, Stainless Steel, Dual Sided Teaspoon Set, Fits in Spice Jars, Tablespoon Set for Measuring Dry and Liquid Ingredients, Set of 6Features:These magnetic spoons let you use one spoon at a time and then they nest together for easy storage. Quickly grab the spoon you need without having to fumble with opening and closing a ring. They even have measurement markings that are easy to read and won't fade or rub off.The dual-end design makes it compatible for measuring the dry and liquid items such as spice, sugar, salt, oil, coffee, wheat etc. Narrow end designed for reaching jar, So you won't need to shake spices onto the spoon so you will save more and waste less of your expensive spices. The round end suitable for liquid.Magnetic Base For Easy Storage:The magnets is plenty strong,these measuring spoons store easily and stay together.Yet, they are easy to separate if you only need a teaspoon, which you could also stick to stainless steel pan or bowl instead of putting it down on a dirty kitchen counter. Independent and stackable by strong magnets Durable food grade stainless steel will not rust, bend, or deform Dual-ended Spoons:dry and fluid measures Accurate measurements and bright colored labels Narrow side easily fit into spice jars No sharp edges and safe to use Dishwasher available and easy to store