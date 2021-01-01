Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe With Round Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe With LED Lights, Fathers Students Teacher B

Do not place it in close proximity to computer devices/ USB keys/Media Players /other types of electronic device.Automatically controlled by an internal computer.Constantly monitors the distance between the globe and the electromagnetic head Though hidden in the picture, all levitating globes have an electrical cord that comes out of the base and must be plugged into an electrical outlet for the levitation feature to work.As air resistance has an affect on the ball motion, the map globe will NOT keep constantly rotating. When it stop, please kindly spin it again, and it will rotate again.As you may know that once the magnetic balance point is broken with external force, the levitating status would no longer be exist. But the globe could be attached on the top magnetic pole and be a desk decor also.