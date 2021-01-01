Magnetic Detachable Pu Leather Zipper Wallet Case Cover With Card Slot And Wrist Strap For Google Pixel 4 Xl Case (2019) (Pink)

Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Pink Compatible Phone Models: Google Pixel 4 Xl Made From High Quality Pu Leather Material Touch Comfortable And Soft. And The Wallet Size Is Perfect To Hold In Your Hand. Inside Magnetic Case Can Be Detached From The Wallet Folio Anytime. It Can Be Splitted Into Separate Mobile Phone Sets And Wallet, Forming A Multifunctional Protective Cover. Big Zipper Coin Pocket To Organize Loose Coins/Keys/Earphone. Snap Button Complete Perfect Security And Quick Flip Open/Close. Card Slots Holder Combine 6 Card Slots And 2 Transparent Window For Easy Access To Your Id Card Or Photo. Detachable Wrist Strap Allows You To Carry Your Phone Securely As A Mini-Clutch Bag By Attaching It Around Your Wrist.