Magnetic Car Phone Mount for iPhone 11 Pro XS Max XR X 8 7 6s 6 PlusGalaxy S10 5G S10+ S10e S9Note 10LG G8 ThinQPixel 3 XLStick On Dashboard Holder.

VERSATILE MAGNETIC MOUNT - The Stick On Magnetic Car Mount's powerful magnetic force conveniently and securely attaches your smartphone to your desired surface. Whether youre in your car, kitchen, office or bedroom, enjoy a hands-free experience with your smartphone. (Compatible with all smartphones: iPhone 11 Pro Max, XR XS Max X, iPhone 8/7 Plus/8/7/6/6 Plus, Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e/ S9/S9 Plus/S8/S8 Plus/S7/S7 Edge/Note 9 8, LG G7 G6, Pixel/2, Pixel XL/2 XL, HTC, Xperia, Nokia, Nexus) STRONG MAGNETIC FORCE - Featuring a durable casing that houses four heavy-duty magnets, smooth rubber magnetic pad, and a high-quality 3M adhesive sticker. The Magnetic Mount will keep your smartphone stable even though the bumpiest and curviest car rides. (NOTE: For direct mounting of metal plates onto your smartphone, use the included protection film BEFORE attaching the metal plate. Then attach the metal plate over the film to prevent any damage to the device.) EASY TO INSTALL - No to