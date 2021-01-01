Magnetic Cable Clips Multipurpose Cable Management for Car and Office Supplies Self Adhesive Cable Organizer Clip Magnetic Cable Holder White 3 Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. CABLE MANAGEMENT MADE EASY: The Magnetic Cable Clip has the simple and convenient answer to your cord management. It offers not only a neat and tidy organization of your cables, but its magnetic function also keeps your cables to stay where it should be! USB CABLE HOLDER FOR YOUR GADGETS: This magnetic cable organizer is designed to hold your cables in a tight way so it prevents dropping or a loose fit of the cable. Use it as an excellent holder for your Bluetooth headset or other USB gadgets! UNIVERSALLY ATTACHABLE CORD ORGANIZER: The included 3M adhesive tape provides the customary adhesive strength, which allows you to install the magnetic cable clips securely on all surfaces eg. on your desktop, home, office, wall or even in the car dashboard! UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Almost all kind of common USB cables between 2.6mm and 4.0mm are supported. Feel free to attach your iPhone Lightning cable / MFI Lightning cable / micro 5 Pi