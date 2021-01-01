From general

Magnetic Adsorption Case For Samsung Galaxy A42, 360 Degree Front And Back Clear Tempered Glass Flip Cover, Metal Bumper Frame For Samsung Galaxy.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

360 Degree Perfect Protection - This Is A New Released Product That Clear Back Cover Could Adsorb Front Tempered Glass Screen Protector Together So That Could Protect Your Phone Perfectly With The Strong Magnets. Built-In Screen Protector - Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A42. The Front Part Is Built-In 9H Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Therefore, For Better Touch Feeling, You Are Suggested Not To Cover Another Screen Protector For Your Phone. How Could Protect Your Phone With This Case Well - Avoid Falling And Dropping Heavily; Avoid Over-Heating. This Tempered Glass Cover Is Available To Be Scratch-Resistant From Hard Things, But Please Take It Carefully In Daily Life Since This Is A Tempered Glass, Which Is Possible To Broke If It Is Falling/ Dropping Heavily And Over-Heating.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com