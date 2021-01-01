Magnetic 360 Degree Adjustable Rotating Bracket Set for Smart Speaker Echo Show 5

This adjustable bracket is designed for Echo Show 5 (without equipment, easy to install and remove, fast and firm magnetic attachment Aluminum alloy design, more stable This smart speaker stand can easily tilt forward or backward and rotate 360 degrees horizontally and horizontally Feel free to adjust the viewing angle The height of the tripod can be adjusted Strong magnetism is more stable: The base mounting bracket has built-in magnetism accessories, which can tightly fix your smart speaker to prevent the display from falling And will not affect the Flexible tripod legs can show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies or news on your bedside table or uneven surface Easily move your point to any place to enhance your smart home experience It is