Tempaper Magical Garden Green Wallpaper Border

Ignite a child's imagination with this fantastical fauna and flora scene complete with magical fairies, bright colors and beautiful garden elements. When stacking this border, slightly shift stripe left or right to avoid repetition of elements in the same position on each row. The Tempaper Kids Borders + Stripes collection brings a new dimension of color and interest to kids rooms and is a convenient, dynamic alternative to painting, hanging decals or wallpapering an entire room. The borders can be stacked to create a thicker stripe or evenly spaced to create a customized look. Borders are very user-friendly and an easy way to add a playful dash of color and design to kids favorite spaces. Select designs can be applied horizontally or vertically. Tempaper offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture, and color, and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel. Tempaper removable wallpaper is Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke developed. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Color: Green.