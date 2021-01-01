From value brand
Magic Skirt Ruffled Bedskirt, Never Lift Your Mattress, Classic 14" drop length, Gathered Ruffle Styling, Twin, White
Advertisement
STAYS IN PLACE - Sturdy colorband strips and mitered corners hold bedskirt in place so it won't shift around or sag over time. ELEGANT STYLING - Pretty ruffle design coordinates with any bedding. Sewn with 100% microfiber polyester fabric for smooth, colorfast draping. TRADITIONAL 14" DROP LENGTH - This twin bedskirt measures 75 x 39 inches. Designed to completely hide box spring, bed frame, and legs creating storage space under bed. FITS ANY BED - This Bed Makers will fit any twin box spring as well as Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic, Craftmatic, and other adjustable-type beds.