From tray buddi

Magic Series Compatible with iPhone 11 Case Military Grade Drop Tested Translucent Matte PC with Soft Edges Shockproof Phone Case Designed for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

[US Military Grade Drop-Test Standards ] Please refer to the third picture. The report No. of Drop-Test is GZHL1905021215SD. Wearing this iPhone 11 case, your phone is certified to survive even if it falls from a height of 6Ft(1.8 meters) to a hard ground. [Keep Slim While Providing Military Grade Protection] Thanks to hybrid structure of rigid PC back + soft TPU edges equipped with Air Cushion Technology, this iPhone 11 half clear case maximizes the protection while keeping the profile as slim as possible. [Strengthen Protection of Camera and Screen & Non-Slip Bumper] This iPhone 11 case comes with enough raised edges on both front and back to protect the camera lens & screen and also help minimize contact on them in daily use. Non-slip and flexible rubber bumper provides a perfect grip. [Brilliant. In Every Way] Noble and elegant design. Bayer translucent matte PC back ensures anti-fingerprints, anti-scratch, anti-stain and anti-o

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com